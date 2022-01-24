Runner Fiona Matheson scoops ANOTHER world record

Fiona Matheson in action at the Monument Mile event in Stirling last year (Picture by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Her second-placed finish at the British Masters in Sheffield clocked in at 11:01.55, with her time in the 3000m track run earning her the global best in the W60 indoor category.

The Falkirk Victoria Harriers athlete recently also landed a world best in her age group for 5k on the roads to add to a European 10,000m track record set last year.

Speaking to the Herald, the 60-year-old was happy to have beaten the record, although she didn’t actually expect it to happen.

"I think my husband had more faith in me than I did to be honest! I’ve been training for the 3000m but with my recent injury issues I’ve not been 100%,” she said.

"I always set my own goals for what I think I can achieve and I knew what the UK record was and I wanted to beat that. To go on and beat the world record was a bonus.

"For me, I am enjoying the social aspect of the events just as much as the competitive elements of them these days.

"I was pleasantly shocked but to take it by seven seconds is something I am really chuffed about.”

Fiona Matheson has vowed to continue running for as long as she can

Having started recreational running over 20 years ago, Fiona hopes others can take inspiration from her journey.

She said: “There were people on the track this weekend who were over 80 years old!

"I’d encourage anyone to give something like this a shot, any sport can be welcoming and give you a wee boost at this age.

"The people you meet helps you make friends for life too.”

She added: “If you are like me and you have grandchildren, it really helps too for chasing them around and it is probably more difficult than the running!"

The local legend and mum of five is hoping to take part in Sunday’s Scottish Masters at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

"I’m hoping to head along if I am still feeling up for it, which I am at the moment,” she said.

Having continued on from her brilliant form in 2021, the veteran runner and NHS worker continues to be an inspiration.