Runner Fiona Matheson beats her own world record

Fiona Matheson at the front of the action in Glasgow (Picture by Bobby Gavin)

The mum of five was in action last weekend in England at the British Masters in Sheffield where she clocked in at 11:01.55, with her time in the 3000m track run earning her the global best in indoor category.

The Falkirk Victoria Harriers athlete recently also landed a world best in her age group for 5k on the roads to add to a European 10,000m track record set last year.

She’s now went on to beat that time by nearly five seconds after a superb showing in Glasgow at the weekend.

Her time was 10:56.89 and was one of two world records set at the 4J Scottish Masters 3000m Championships.

Speaking to the Herald, the 60-year-old was happy to have beaten the record again after not being even sure she would compete at the event.

She said: “It was brilliant to be back home as such being in Glasgow.

"That’s been a few years now due to Covid-19 and it was great to see so many officials and people that I knew.

"I wasn’t even sure I would be able to take part just to due to my recent injury problems but I felt good on the day.”

After breaking the world record last weekend, Fiona approached the event in Glasgow with a mindset of just going out to enjoy herself.

She admitted she had no expectations of beating her time.

"I’m going to go out there and enjoy it I said beforehand,” she recalled.

"I felt really relaxed this time because it was in Glasgow at a place I really enjoy running.

"I decided I wasn’t going to look at the time until the last couple of seconds so I could just have fun.”

With her husband and close friends watching on, the local legend realised late on beating her world record was on.

"It’s on it’s on was a shout I had heard from the crowd,” she said.

"Once I knew there was a chance I made sure I gave everything to try and beat it.

"I was delighted when I went over the line.

"Just like last weekend I had no expectations.”

Fiona is now looking forward to a cross country 1500m event, which she says will be something different to the norm.