Rugby League: Scotland under-18s make history at Grangemouth Stags' Glensburgh after memorable Wales win
The game started with both teams displaying brave and hard defense in the first half. Scotland managed to take the lead with a try from captain Jacob Grierson, but Wales fought back and kept the game competitive.
In the second half, Scotland continued to dominate the game, extending their lead with another try on the right side, this time from Grierson who secured his second of the match. Nathan Preston also made his mark on the game, scoring two quick tries off the wing.
However, as the game progressed and the heat took its toll, Scotland started to run out of steam. Wales capitalized on this opportunity and fought back, scoring three quick tries to tie the game up.
It was a testament to Wales' resilience and determination to not give up, despite being behind for most of the match. The game was now evenly poised, with both teams eager to secure the win.
With time running out, Scotland managed to earn a penalty, which they converted to take a narrow two-point lead. It was a tense and thrilling finish to the game, but Scotland held on to secure the victory.
Overall, it was a hard-fought and closely contested match between Scotland and Wales U18s rugby league teams. Both teams displayed skill, determination, and a never-give-up attitude, making for an exciting spectacle for the fans.
The players and staff were extatic with the win. Every player gave their absolute all. Some lads played the last 10 mins on one leg with injuries.
The team played some of the best rugby of the year, the lads completed sets at a high percentage and gave away very few penalties.
Overall the whole team started to show their maturity with the ball and the experience of a tight hard game will help them in the next match away in Ireland in October.