Rugby: Grangemouth Stags return in style with big win over Panmure

After a frustrating four-week break, Grangemouth Stags made a triumphant return to action last Saturday, recording a convincing 47–21 win away to Panmure in their latest Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 1 outing.

The Stags had been left idle in recent weeks after both Blairgowrie (cup) and Dundee (league) failed to fulfil their fixtures at Glensburgh due to player shortages. Keen to make up for lost time, Grangemouth made several changes to their line-up, with Ferguson, Watson, Gardiner, Luke Quinn, Balfour and Stanley all handed starts, while Hind and Herron switched positions.

On a perfect autumn afternoon for rugby, the visitors made an explosive start playing up the Forthill slope. It took just two minutes for Grangemouth to strike — White picked up from a midfield scrum and bulldozed his way deep into the home 22. After successive drives, Wieczorek was eventually forced over the line with help from his forwards, and Skelton added the conversion.

The Stags continued to dominate and doubled their lead five minutes later. Playing under penalty advantage, Coyle carried strongly before White powered over from close range for the second try, again converted by Skelton.

Grangemouth Stags returned to Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 action with a thumping win (Photo: Grangemouth Stags)

The pressure kept coming, and on 15 minutes Hind sliced through the Panmure defence before offloading to Allan, who finished well for a third converted score. The bonus point was wrapped up inside 20 minutes when Allan again broke from a midfield scrum to race clear and touch down for his second of the day.

Panmure eventually gained some territory and were rewarded with a converted try after a strong run from their second row. But Grangemouth soon restored control. From a lineout 20 metres out, Watson peeled off the back of the maul and burst through a gap to score try number five. Skelton stayed perfect from the tee.

Just before half-time, another dominant scrum created space for White and Allan to combine, before Gardiner dotted down under the posts to give the Stags a commanding 40–7 lead at the break.

The second half began with more changes for the visitors, and Coyle produced one of the day’s standout moments on 50 minutes — breaking from his own 22, wrong-footing the fullback, and running in a superb solo try. Skelton’s sixth conversion stretched the advantage to 47–7.

However, the closing stages were less impressive from Grangemouth’s perspective. A loss of focus and a series of unnecessary penalties allowed Panmure back into the match, and the hosts added two further converted tries to reduce the deficit. Despite chances from Clarkson and Hall late on, there were no additional scores for the Stags.

There were positives throughout, with young Rowan Stanley named man of the match, while Allan, Balfour, and the back row trio all impressed in open play. The coaches will be keen to see a full 80-minute performance next time out.

This weekend, the 1st XV travel to Alloa for a local derby, while the 2nd XV host Dundee University Medics at Glensburgh. Both fixtures kick off at 3pm.