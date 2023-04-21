Rugby: Grangemouth Stags' Ladies reach National Plate final after impressive Annan victory

The Ladies’ squad had secured top spot in Pool B of the Plate after away victories over Dunfermline (41-0) and Peterhead (50-15) along with a huge home win against

Hamilton (72-0).

The coaching team of Allan Douglas alongside Jennifer Cram, Mike Parsons and Elaine Acheson on the day were able to select a strong match day squad containing a good mix of experience and youth.

Grangemouth Stags' Ladies will face Oban Lorne Ladies in the National Plate final next month (Pictures: Contributed)

On a perfect day for rugby the home side made a strong start. They secured a lineout on the Annan 22 and good handling by the backs which saw skipper Innes cross for the opening score.

The conversion attempt was off target. The visitors hit back and took the lead with a converted score. From a scrum near halfway their number nine broke clear to outpace the cover and touch down.

Grangemouth then were quickly back on the attack and were awarded a penalty in the visitors red zone. A quick tap was taken and the ball was popped to Isdale who crashed over for the score. Innes added the extras.

The home side continued to attack from deep. A fine run from Ferguson-Ward resulted in a lineout in the opposition 22. Another penalty resulted in the ball being popped to Cram and the young back rower was able to squeeze over for an unconverted score.

Stags' Ladies defeated Annan Ladies 34-12 last Sunday to reach the National Plate final

Severs then had a try disallowed for a forward pass and the half ended with a scuffle and an Annan player receiving a yellow card as half time came with the Stags ahead.

Grangemouth were first on the scoreboard after the break. A strike against the head saw the ball moved along the backline and this time Severs was not to be denied as she showed good strength to touch down despite the efforts of the Annan defenders. Innes was on target with the conversion.

The home side extended their lead soon after. Purcell was able to steal an opposition throw in at a lineout. The ball was moved to Dempsey who burst through a couple of tackles to run in for the score. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

The visitors were rewarded for their efforts with a second score from their scrum half after some ill discipline from the home side. However it was Grangemouth who had the final say with their sixth try.

Stags' Ladies will take on Oban at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh next to Murrayfield on Sunday, May 6, with kick-off at 3.30pm

Some great offloads saw the side work their way into the Annan 22 and Ferguson-Ward was able to dive in at the corner for an unconverted score for a comfortable full time result, and a place in the final of the National Plate.

Stags’ club president Alan MacKenzie said of the Ladies’ success: “This was a fine team performance by the team, they had some strong runners, good handling and offloads and a solid defence.

“All the players, coaches and management deserve great credit for all their efforts throughout the season.

"Next stop for the side is Murrayfield and the final against Oban Ladies. Keep an eye on the club website and social media for details of buses and tickets.”

Stags' Ladies topped the National Plate's Pool B with three wins from three outings