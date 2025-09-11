Rugby: Grangemouth Stags gallop to 51-0 home win over Kinross

Grangemouth Stags sealed a big win over Kinross last Saturday afternoon at Glensburgh (Stock photo: Alan Murray)

In their latest Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 fixture, Grangemouth Stags recorded a 51-0 home victory over Kinross last Saturday.

On an ideal day for rugby at Glensburgh, the home side were quickly on the attack and pinned Kinross in their 22. The opening score came after five minutes. Allan carried into the 22 and good handling by the backs let Balfour twist out of the tackle and force his way over for an unconverted score.

Grangemouth continued to dominate and added their second score after 15 minutes. From a lineout Strathie carried forward and Clyne continued the move before Allan beat the cover for the score. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

As the game entered the second quarter White scored an excellent individual try. He collected a flat pass from a lineout just inside the Kinross half , bounced off three attempted tackles and ran in from 40m. Once again the kick was off target.

Grangemouth were forced into changes after injuries to Balfour and White but remained on top and collected the bonus point score on the half hour mark.

Johnston secured the lineout in the Kinross 22. The pack drove on to 5m and Watson peeled off to crash over for the try. Skelton was again wide with the conversion.

On the stroke of half-time the Stags added try number five. Kinross were loose at a lineout and Clark was first to react. He linked with Johnston and his pass found Gardiner for another unconverted score. HT Stags 25 Kinross 0.

On 46 minutes the Stags pack drove a lineout from the 22 with Hind crashing over for the score. This time Skelton added the extras.

Ten minutes later Kinross were turned over in midfield. Strathie carried and found Coyle in support and the winger scampered in for the try. Skelton added the conversion.

On the hour another lineout drive took play into the visitors’ 22. When the ball was moved wide Allan forced his way under the sticks leaving Skelton the simple conversion.

With the last play the visitors were again turned over and Allan ran in for the score. This was a dominant performance by the home team. They bossed the scrums and lineouts and as a result the backs had plenty of ball to play with. Gardiner was named man of the match.

This week there is a double header at Glensburgh with both Grangemouth squads facing Perthshire 1s and 2s with 3pm KO.

Grangemouth 2s travelled to Arbroath last Saturday for their opening league fixture and returned with an excellent 29-24 victory. Try scorers were Chris McGregor, Peter Quinn, McCormack, Lord and Sweeney with Sam Quinn adding two conversions. Josh Clarkson was named man of the match.

The 2s will look to make it two from two on Saturday as they face Perthshire 2s at Glensburgh with KO 3pm. Grangemouth Ladies lost 39-32 at home to Dundee Valkyries on Sunday. The lead changed hands several times before the visitors edged it by a score. Grangemouth try scorers included Barlow, Ogste, Coyle (2) and Severs.