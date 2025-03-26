Rugby: Grangemouth Stags end league campaign with a big win over Dundee

Grangemouth Stags in action against Dundee 2s at Glensburgh on Saturday afternoon (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Grangemouth Stags’ first XV rounded off their Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 1 campaign with a 56-22 win over Dundee 2s at Glensburgh.

At the third time of asking, Saturday’s visitors finally travelled to Grangemouth for the last league game of the season.

The Stags, who finished the season in fourth, made six changes from their last outing with Watson back at hooker, a new second row partnership of Jackson and Harvey, and Quinn, Clyne and Taylor returning to the backline.

Grangemouth opened the scoring on five minutes. Johnston secured a lineout in the visitors 22 and after an initial drive Watson fed White on the charge and he crashed over for the score. Coyle was on target with the conversion.

The home side failed to kick on and started to miss touch and give away needless penalties.

It was no surprise when the visitors slotted a 30-metre penalty to reduce the deficit. Worse was to follow as Dundee won a lineout close to the line.

They peeled round the front to score, helped by some poor tackling. The conversion from wide out was successful.

As the game entered the second quarter, Grangemouth at last started to apply some pressure in the visitors’ half.

Dundee tried to clear their lines but Coyle ran back and linked with Scott. He found Hind running a great angle to slice through the defence to score. Coyle added the extras.

A few minutes later a lineout drive was hauled down illegally by the visitors and when the ball was moved to midfield Harvey made the initial break before offloading to White for his second score. Coyle added the simple conversion.

On the half hour mark, the skipper added his third, and the team’s bonus point score. Another Johnston lineout take saw the ball moved to White and the number eight brushed aside attempted tackles for the score. Coyle added the extras.

Just after the break the Stags collected try number five. Clyne initiated a counter ruck on halfway.

White made another break and when he was finally brought down close to the line his offload found Coyle in support for the score. The fullback duly converted his own score.

Dundee continued to try and play from deep. They lost the ball on their 22. Johnston was stopped short but he found White for his fourth. Coyle added the extras.

As the game entered the final quarter another lineout drive saw the ball set up in the middle of the park. The ball was switched back to the left and Harvey powered through some weak defence to run in from 30 metres. Coyle maintained his 100 per cent record with the conversion.

A few minutes later White added his fifth score as he drove over after another lineout. Coyle made it eight from eight. The closing minutes saw Dundee rewarded with a couple of consolation scores as the home side switched off in defence.

This was a very comfortable victory for the Stags. There were excellent performances throughout the team with White a deserved man of the match. There are no further fixtures for the 1st XV but the seconds are at home next Saturday against Perthshire with a 3pm KO.

Stirling County 3s 38 Grangemouth 2s 19:

The seconds made the short trip to Stirring to face an unbeaten County side averaging 70 points per game. In a very competitive fixture the local side produced a very good performance and were unlucky not to return home with at least one bonus point. Try scorers were Fraser Lord (again!), Danny McCormack and Kyle Findlay. The 2s have 3 games remaining starting this week at home against Perthshire.

Greenock Ladies 30 Grangemouth Ladies 14:

The ladies travelled to Greenock on Sunday for their shield quarter final tie. However they were unable to record a victory against a very well drilled home team. Try scorers for the ladies were Chloe Gray and Shannon McLean.