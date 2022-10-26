Rugby: Fitting new kit sponsor for Grangemouth Stags
Grangemouth Stags have announced a fitting sponsor with whisky firm Lady of the Glen adorning the front of the kits across the men’s and women’s teams.
The company, based in Dunfermline, has also created a bespoke product for the Stags – with a whisky called 'The Wallace' being dedicated to club stalwart Wallace Robertson who took his own life.
A club spokesperson said: “All of this has helped develop our well-being decking, which is named in honour of Wallace. They’ve helped us raise funds through running a whisky tasting night too.”
The well-being area adorns a memorial plaque which bears the name of two other passed members, Bobby Lorentson and Matt Howe.