Rugby: Falkirk's late rally too little too late against GHK in National 2 clash

Falkirk’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve couldn’t hide his frustration after watching the first XV hand GKH a 24-0 lead at the break before finally turning up in the second half last Saturday to at least secure a try bonus.

The Sunnyside outfit rallied after losing four first-half tries and managed to claw themselves back into the Arnold Clark National League Division 2 clash but they still lost out 36-25 on the day.

And that defeat leaves Falkirk in sixth spot ahead of their trip to Howe of Fife this Saturday – who are directly above them in the table.

Assessing last weekend’s defeat, Grieve admitted: “GHK scored four tries in the first half and to be honest put us to the sword. We scored five tries of our own in the second half but by that point you are chasing a miracle really.

Falkirk’s first XV fell to a disappointing home defeat last weekend on league duty after going down 36-25 to second-placed GHK (Photo: Michael Gillen)

" We came close. We didn’t get our conversations but if we did then we would be in with a real shout. It’s just one of those frustrating games, nothing really went right for us. We lost our captain Callum Hunter after three minutes. That certainly didn’t make it any easier.

"We are really disappointed. We’ve spoken to the players about how we make sure they we get off the line quickly and address the issues that are popping up. We know where we are going wrong, you have to be smart.

"GHK are known for starting games well and getting in your face. We let them do that really. We know what each club in the division tend to play like and where they can hurt you.”

Looking ahead to the trip to Cupar this Saturday, Grieve added: “They are notoriously difficult to play against at their home ground. They don’t do anything flash but they are a proper unit. They work hard and have big laddies who are fit.

"We’ll have to be at our best to beat them, that’s for sure. They had a cracking result last weekend against Dundee (41-7 home win) and they will hoping to rack up a big scoreline at home again this Saturday. They’ll be confident.”

Falkirk’s second XV won 29-24 at Sunnyside against Alloa last weekend in their Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 outing. They travel to Blairgowrie this weekend hoping to climb the table. They sit sixth currently.