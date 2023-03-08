Rugby: Falkirk's first-half blitz helps defeat Peebles as title march continues

That victory keeps Falkirk in second spot, now on 70 points from 18 matches played, with a game in hand over table-toppers Newton Stewart, who are only two points ahead of them.

Falkirk’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve reckons his side’s first-half showing against the Borders outfit was one of the best of the campaign so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We blew them away,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “The guys really did play some wonderful stuff and they had no answer for us. Our start was so fast and we didn’t give them a chance to hold onto things and play like a stuffy away side.

Gregor Dodd's performance against Peebles was hailed by Falkirk's director of rugby Kenny Grieve (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

"We raced into a big lead and I think after around twenty minutes we had already picked up the bonus point victory with our four tries coming so quickly.

"The likes of Gregor Dodd were simply unplayable. He broke free a couple of times and travelled 50-60 yards up the pitch, beating everyone in his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course losing three scores is frustrating but you have to give credit to Peebles for keeping on going.

"They are a second-half team and I knew that they would give us a real game, but managed to do the business in the first half.”

Next up for Falkirk is a trip to face Cartha Queen’s Park, who sit second bottom in the table.

However, Grieve says no game in this division is ‘an easy one’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are having a tough year,” he said. “They haven’t had many wins at all but you can’t approach the game wrong. They are a stuffy team that traditionally make you work ever so hard.

"We know we have enough in our locker to win the match and we need to go out and play with that same confidence again on Saturday.

"We will make a couple of changes for the game. Stewart McCulloch needs a rest and he will get it this weekend. He’s had a wee issue with his shoulder. With the internationals coming up – it will give him a proper period of rest.