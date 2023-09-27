Rugby: Falkirk will learn from Peebles defeat, reckons club supremo Kenny Grieve

Callum Hunter in action for Falkirk against Peebles (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

The Horne Park side lost out on promotion last term on the final day, and Grieve reckons that the eventual winners of the division this time around will have a near-perfect record.

"We knew they would be tough to face,” Grieve said of the match. “It was frustrating because actually we scored some beautiful tries and got the four-try bonus because our play was great in that sense.

"But we let ourselves down by giving away penalties at crucial points in the game. We aren’t a young side any more, we have experience and we should know better. We know the laws of the game.

"They used their powerful pack to score from those opportunities and we need to learn from it. And we will.

"The truth is however that the league title requires no real margin for error. I have no doubt we are the best team in this league, but reaching the top requires a lot more than nice rugby.

"No-one can live with us when we are on our game but you need to win ugly and grind matches out. I reckon if you lose two our three matches this season then you are probably out of the title race. We cannot afford to lose matches, especially at home and we have given ourselves a challenge now.”