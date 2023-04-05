Rugby: Falkirk treating Preston Lodge clash 'like any other game' as they close in on promotion

Falkirk in action against Preston Lodge earlier in the campaign (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

The Sunnyside outfit have had a stunning campaign, only losing once on league duty so far, and they are in pole position to win promotion to Division 1 if they can come through these two outings with two victories.

Preston Lodge sit in ninth position are in a battle of their own to stay in the league. Falkirk’s final game next weekend is then a trip to current table-toppers Glasgow Accies, who are two points in front, but crucially have no more matches to play.

"It is just another game,” Grieve told the Falkirk Herald. “That is how we are treating it and certainly it is how I am treating it.

“The guys are excited for the weekend, that is for sure. But we know how tough a game it is going to be. Preston Lodge are down there at the bottom and they are fighting for their lives.

“Due to the summer reconstruction, five teams go down from this division, so they need to win just as much as we need to win.

“They are a very stuffy team up front and they are big pack. They like to dominate and they run hard at you in that area.

“We’ll need to be on our game and we will also need to do the hard stuff and match their physicality on the day.

“That made all the difference when we last met and it was what won us that match. They couldn’t cope with us eventually.