Rugby: Falkirk remain in Scottish National League Division 2 title hunt after Kirkcaldy victory

Gregor Dodd looks to push through a crowd of bodies during Falkirk’s much-needed bonus point victory (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

That victory at Horne Park, thanks to tries from Callum Hunter, Steff Yarrow, Eddie Waller, Harry Russell and Gregor Brodie (2), leaves them one point behind the Borderders.

And Kenny Grieve, director of rugby at Falkirk, says the title race will go down to the wire.

"It is now so tight,” he said. “I think it really could come down to points difference. Of course we do know that it isn't in our hands but we need to put the pressure on because it only takes them losing a bonus point if we keep on winning and scoring high.

Falkirk defeated Kirkcaldy 49-35 last weekend on National Division 2 duty; Kevin Crainey in action (Pictures by Gordon Honeyman)

"We’ve lost twice to Peebles so as heartbreaking as it would be to lose the league by one point, I don’t think you could really complain about them winning it. But we don’t think it is over yet – we just need to keep winning well.

"Peebles still need to go to Kirkcaldy and they have some history there over many years. Kirkcaldy will cause them some trouble for sure.”

On the victory over the Fife outfit at Horne Park, Grieve added: “It was a really tough encounter. Kirkcaldy have a big forward pack and they can dominate you if you do not match them. But we scored just about 50 points and you have to be delighted with that.

"We have given away some tries that were a little softer than I would have liked, and that isn’t just being picky, the title could go down to points difference.

"We need to rack up big scores and try to catch up with Peebles and even overtake them.”

Falkirk now host Berwick this weekend in a rearranged fixture before finishing off the campaign with a trip to Lasswade and a local derby against Stirling County at Horne Park.

Ahead of this Saturday’s match, Grieve said: “Berwick are fighting for their lives. They are second bottom however so we need to go into the game and win it comfortably. That is all we can do.

