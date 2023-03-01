Rugby: Falkirk narrow the gap at the top of the table again after Lasswade win

This time around, they defeated Lasswade 31-14 in Midlothian to keep their title charge on track.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Falkirk’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve said of the performance: “Lasswade really do not give away much.

"So to score 31 points was really quite pleasing, and that was with leaving a few scores out there too. We could have been a wee bit more clinical in all honesty.

Falkirk's Gregor Ramsey is tackled by two Lasswade players driving forward with the ball (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

“From that perspective it was very good to see us take on a stuffy team like that and not let any frustration get to us. They are a big team and they want to stop you playing rugby.

“They made life difficult for us but we went through the gears up to our best and we dominated all aspects of the game.

"If you do that you are guaranteed to get rewards. Or set-pieces and tackle-lines were on point.

"We managed to finish them off well and we once again showed a maturity about the way we went about things and that is the big difference for us this season compared to last year.

“The likes of Glen Faulds were faultless really and Andy Graham put in an excellent defensive display. Everyone was good and it was good day for us.

“We are still going week to week now and it was another win and another step forward, but we have to stay grounded.”

Next up Falkirk is a tough match against fourth-placed Peebles this Saturday as they look to close the gap on top-of-the-table Newton Stewart.

Grieve says a ‘fast’ performance will be the key to beating the borders outfit who are usually one of the strongest teams in the division.

He said: “We beat them down in Peebles earlier on in the season and it was a tough game.

"They are a typical borders’ side and they never lie down and make it easy, they keep on going for the full 80 minutes.

“It is a tough one for us but if we stick to our structures like we did on Saturday then we will keep flowing. We need to play quickly and get around them.