Rugby: Falkirk lose out v Stew Mel in rearranged league clash

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 17:10 BST
Glen Faulds on the ball against Stew Mel (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)placeholder image
Glen Faulds on the ball against Stew Mel (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)
Falkirk RFC lost out 49-22 to Stewart’s Melville in a rearranged Arnold Clark National League Division 2 clash last Saturday.

With Scotland facing Wales in the Six Nations, this was the only league fixture scheduled.

Most Popular

Falkirk are now fifteen points off Stew Mel in third having collected 45 points from their 15 league outings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The teams at the top have been exceptionally consistent,” Kenny Grieve, Falkirk's director of rugby explained.

"Gordonians and Stew Mel are two top quality sides. We’ve underperformed this this year, there is no getting away from that.

"It is easy to see why however: we’ve had so many injuries and that is a big factor.

"When you can consistently pick the same players in the same positions it makes a big difference. You know what someone is going to do before they do it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The breaks haven’t helped too. We played on the 30th of November then didn’t play again until mid-January. It’s almost like having a pre-season again.”

Meanwhile, the latest Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 campaign has seen Falkirk 2nd XV finish in third spot above local rivals Grangemouth Stags.

"We have managed to blood some youngsters which is pleasing,” Grieve said.

“The under-18s are playing for the 2s and even getting some game-time in the seniors is a big positive.

"We’ve secured third in Caley 1 and it is a great achievement. The future is looking bright for Falkirk, that’s for sure. We are delighted with that.”

Related topics:FalkirkRugbyScotlandSix Nations
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice