Rugby: Falkirk get to back to winning ways against Preston Lodge on return

Stewart McCulloch powers through during Saturday's win over Preston Lodge (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

Seven weeks on from their last game in Arnold Clark National League Division 2, Falkirk Rugby Club made a winning return to competitive action as they chalked up a 43-12 win over Preston Lodge last Saturday.

Callum Hunter scored a hat-trick of tries with Stewart McCulloch, Connor Faulds, Erin Baisley and Glen Faulds also getting on the act to get the Sunnyside outfit back to winning ways in emphatic fashion after three straight defeats rounded off 2024.

And an “all-round performance” delighted Falkirk’s director of rugby, Kenny Grieve, who reckons the side could have notched a bigger scoreline.

“It was a really good performance from the boys, a good all-round performance.

"There was a few standout players. Callum Hunter and Stuart McCulloch were brilliant but Glenn Faulds totally controlled the game for us.

“He kicked well when he needed to move the ball and it was done at the right time.

"It was a very accomplished performance. We probably left a couple of tries out there.

"We were well on top, and we were really delighted with how it went.”

Falkirk now travel to Lasswade this Saturday and Grieve isn’t giving up hope that the team can life themselves back up the league table.

They sit fifth on 30 points from their ten outings so far and are a whopping 14 points off leaders Gordonians.

"We've suffered this year probably worse than any other with inconsistency in terms of injury and personnel being available to us,” he said.

"The last few years when we've been up there and challenging but we've avoided these kind of injuries and niggles.

"We've always been consistent with our selections, and that's always good because then the boys know how each other play and all the rest of it.

"That upsets the balance, and that's where we've been this season unfortunately.

"I think it's just a case now of putting in solid performances every week and getting wins.

"Upper mid-table is certainly achievable, I reckon maybe third or fourth could be achievable, which again would be a good for us.

"What we are doing is we're bringing through some youngsters. They are getting an opportunity to learn.”