Rugby: Falkirk close in top spot after another victory

Falkirk now sit on 60 points after 16 games played, having lost only three times throughout the campaign so far as they look to win promotion.

Director of rugby Kenny Grieve said of the result: “We left two or three scores out there which was disappointing, which is a measure of how far we have come in recent years that we were probably not all that happy after a convincing win.”It was a satisfying one for the guys because Hamilton have actually been a bit of a bogey team for us over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall, it was a very good performance and we are in a good position in the table. It is still in our hands and it is all to play for for us.”

Gregor Brodie in action (Pics by Gordon Honeyman)

Next up for title-chasing Falkirk is a tough trip to Midlothian to face Lasswade on Saturday.

Stewart McCulloch in action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad