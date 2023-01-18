Rugby: Falkirk bounce back with an impressive win over Berwick

The victory at Horne Park ensured Falkirk furthered their grip on second spot in the league table, with third-placed Newton Stewart surprisingly losing to Lasswade.

Kenny Grieve, the club’s director of rugby, hailed the team’s perfomance.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “After the performance at Newton Stewart, we needed a big performance to get back on the bike and we managed to produce that on Saturday.

Glen Faulds pushes forward (Pics by Gordon Honeyman)

"The boys did ever so well considering the horrific conditions on the day. It was a brilliant performance and it got us right back on track after that defeat the previous weekend.

“We adapted to the weather well and our hooker Andrew Gillespie really had the unenviable task of throwing in at the line-out, but his arrows on the day were of the highest quality.

“He hit his jumpers and that made life easier for us at times because it gave us a real platform to play our rugby. We were pretty smart with how we went about things and we learned out lesson from last time out.

"We are playing to win games of rugby and that comes first over playing in way that is pleasing on the eye.”

Amaury Goulley attempts to drive forward

The reverse fixture last September saw the Borderers win 33-17 and Grieve says that loss was extra motivation going into the meeting at the weekend.

He added: “We knew that we let ourselves down on our last visit to Berwick. It was one of our only losses so far this season and it was probably the most deserved one.

“The guys wanted to put that right. We knew that if we played to even half of our potential that we would have enough firepower to beat them, and we did that.

“The scoreline of 31-15 flattered them a wee bit and we butchered a couple of easy scores. It should have been upwards of 50 plus but I’ll take any win in those conditions.

Connor Faulds is hauled down by two chasing Berwick players

"The goal for us now is to build another winning run again and to find that momentum that has carried us so far already.”