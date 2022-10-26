Rugby: Falkirk beat league newcomers to continue winning run

The side now sit in fourth spot on 22 points, having won five of their opening seven matches in the league.

Lasswade took an early lead through a penalty but Gregor Dodd soon put Falkirk ahead with the first try of the afternoon. Glen Faulds duly converted.

The visitors put up a fight however and they brought it back to just a point of a difference before the break.

Glen Faulds (Pics by Gordon Honeyman)

In the second half, they then took the lead through another penalty.

But Falkirk then burst into life – captain Harry Russell broke between the lines to score and Faulds once again converted.

Later on in the match he then scored a try for himself and coverted to seal the victory.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Russell praised the side for once again finding a way to win as they made it four wins on the bounce.

Harry Russell

"We’ve ground it out,” he said. “That is a real positive for us because in years gone by we might have lost that one. The way we are playing at the moment is much better because we are focusing on how to win games and nothing else.

"Results come before performance. Even on Saturday we could have done a few things much better but I’d rather come away from a game picking out small holes after a win than coming in wondering how we lost a game.

"I’ve actually not faced Lasswade for years. They were a good side on the day and beforehand we didn’t know what to expect.

"It was nice to play someone different. Anyone can beat anyone on their day in this league and if you don’t turn up to a match then you will be beaten.”

Gregor Dodd

Falkirk now face Preston Lodge on Saturday before the league closes down for a min-break due to the Autumn Internationals.

Looking ahead to that match he added: "We need to take each week as it comes and not get ahead of ourselves. Being on a run is a great feeling but you can’t let it distract you.

"This weekend against Preston Lodge is a big one and it would set us up nicely for the break.”