Rugby: Falkirk are '100 per cent' in with a shout of the title now, says captain Harry Russell

The Horne Park side host sixth-placed Kirkcaldy on Saturday afternoon, with another home match after that against ninth-placed Preston Lodge and a final day away trip to third-placed Glasgow Accies rounding off the campaign.

Falkirk currently sit in second spot on 75 points from 19 matches played, with a game in hand over table-toppers Newton Stewart, who are currently two points ahead.

“100 per cent we are in it now,” scrum-half Russell said of his side’s title tilt. “If we win all of our games up until the end of the season, then we will probably go up, it is as simple as that. So you do have to believe that going up is a real possibility. We are getting to the point now where each game is close to being like a cup final in a sense. It is so tight at the top of the table.”

Falkirk captain Harry Russell says consistency has been the key to his side’s superb National League Two campaign so far (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)​

The experienced head reckons consistency has been the key to their near-perfect campaign.

Russell added: “Excellent is probably the best word to describe how we have played over the course of the season so far, honestly it has been unbelievable really, we’ve lost a handful of games early on in the campaign – but outwith that we have been so consistent in picking up results one way or another. One loss down in Newton Stewart semi-recently is fair enough, you can take that and it is a tough place to go.

“I wouldn’t say we haven’t out a foot wrong, but we are pretty close to that now, the main thing for me is that we have learned from any mistakes and rectified them quickly. It is great to see and as a team we have really improved and we are so cohesive on the park now.

“The tight games this season are now ones that we are finding a way to win them, whereas last season we lost them and slipped up. We have ground out results against the likes of Hamilton and Lasswade earlier in the year, I just don’t think we would have done that last season.