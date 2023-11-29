Rugby: Falkirk after a 'perfect' December as they chase National 2 title

​Falkirk RC’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve says his side need a ‘perfect’ December if they are to stay top of the National League Division 2 table.

Callum Hunter in action for Falkirk (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

The Sunnyside club are one point above Peebles after Saturday’s 52-10 win over Stewart’s Melville at home, and they now face three December outings, including a trip to second-placed Peebles in two weeks time.

He said ahead of the winter run in: "When you look at Berwick at home, Peebles away and then Gordonians at home to end this year, if we can win those three games then, well, the position we should be in would be a really pleasing one and then you can really begin to think you are in the race for something.

“We have had a few bad results. Against Newton Stewart and Peebles at home we just didn’t play to our best and we had off-days. That has set us back a wee bit in terms of now having to keep up the pace.

“With the way the league table is looking, we really cannot afford to lose any games now. If we had won those two then you could look at this winter period and think you could drop points somewhere.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success against the Edinburgh side, Grieve was delighted with both the attacking and defensive qualities shown by Falkirk as they secured their bonus-point victory.

"We had the match wrapped up by half-time more or less,” he said. “We played very well and we got out the blocks quickly again which is something that we are really using to our advantage at the moment.

“Once we took the lead, we made sure that we stayed ahead and it is that sort of mentality that we need to keep showing too. The second half was maybe a wee bit disappointing but we are striving to be really successful here and the standards set are so high.

“They threw everything at us as you would expect and Stew Mel are a decent side. To restrict them to just the ten points is impressive and we are doing things right in attack and in defence.”

Berwick, who sit second bottom, now travel to Sunnyside this weekend and despite the Borders side’s poor start to the campaign, Grieve reckons they a still a “tough proposition” to come up against.

Ahead of that clash, he said: “It is another home game for us and we are looking forward to it. We need to be strong at home and really we are looking to win every match we play here, that has to be the aim.

“Hopefully the weather behaves itself and we get a good game of rugby. Berwick will come to frustrate us and they are a tough proposition. Once again, the key for us is to foucs on what we can do and to play our game.

“From the off we need to keep them moving and we should be comfortable if we turn up and play to our ability – I have said it so many times and I really do stand by that I think we are the best team in the league.”