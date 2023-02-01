Rugby: Debutant Fraser Neilson stars in Falkirk's win over Boroughmuir

The win leaves Falkirk still in third spot, but now only two points behind second-placed Newton Stewart.

Kenny Grieve, the club’s director of rugby said of the match: “It developed into a bit of a tousled affair in all honesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A number of cheap shots from both sides went in and guys were reacting to things, but you get games like that sometimes.

Amaury Goulley is tackled (Pics by Gordon Honeyman)

“The situation wasn’t ideal and the referee probably lost control of the match for a wee bit and we were down to 13 men at one point in the game.

“However, we stuck to the task and our discipline was decent.

"We stuck to our processes and the way we want to do things and although it could have been a little bit more comfortable, I was happy enough with our performance.

“We missed out a few scores but they are a decent outfit and any win is a good one.”

Stewart McCulloch is hauled down on the ball

The rugby chief also singled out second XV regular Fraser Neilson for stepping into the side on Saturday in place of the experienced Cypriot Stefan Yarrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second row picked up the man of the match award on the day.

Grieve said: “We have been lucky in that we have been able to select almost the same side week on week, and the consistency in selection has certainly helped. It really makes all the difference.

“When we have had guys out though, the younger lads have stepped up well and that happened over the weekend.

Andrew Gillespie can't find a way forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With second-row Stefan Yarrow out, Fraser Neilson made his debut for the firsts and he actually got the man of the match award.

“He didn’t look out of place. He tackled well and carried the ball without any fear. The wee taste of action will give him a further desire to get back into the firsts again.

“Fraser has done really well for the second string and he deserved his shot. The good thing for us is that the younger guys are taking their chances when they are presented to them.”

Next up for Falkirk is a trip to fifth place Dumfries Saints on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad