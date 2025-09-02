Round-up and picture special: Falkirk Vics impress as runners take on Round the Houses 10k road race

Following a mass warm-up, the main Jim Dingwall Memorial Round The Houses 10km incorporating the East District 10km Championships was started by Kevin McAllister, Falkirk FC’s player of the millennium as the clouds cleared and the sunshine returned, although it remained windy with strong gusts making conditions difficult for fast times. A large leading pack containing athletes from Lothian Running Club, Fife AC and Dundee Road Runners led the field on the lap of the stadium before heading down Inchyra Road.

Lothian Running Club’s Moray Pryde was setting the pace closely followed by team mate David Wright, Ochill Hill Runners Stuart Paterson and Fife AC’s Lewis Rodgers. Linlithgow AC’s Sam O’Neill along with Dundee Road Runners Ewan Duthie and Nick Bennett were leading the chasing pack as the field began to string out heading along Boness Road. Continuing through Zetland and Rannoch Parks Rodgers made his move establishing a winning lead by the 7km marker which he held through the final three kilometres to take the Jim Dingwall Memorial Trophy in 31 minutes 15 seconds. Early pace setter Pryde continued to run strongly for second place recording 31 minutes 33 seconds holding off his Lothian Running Club clubmate David Wright who recorded 31 minutes 46 seconds in third place. The leading three also claiming the East District title and medals.

The ladies race was just as interesting as the main protagonists jockeyed for positions and kept a close eye on each other before Gala Harriers Katie Rourke pushed on using her marathon running strength to opened up a winning lead. Katie’s time of 35 minutes 45 seconds saw her win the Falkirk Provosts cup and East District Championship. Cat Gillen of Springburn Harriers was second in 36 minutes 38 seconds and Central AC’s Grace Whelan finished third in 37 minutes exactly. Grace won the East District silver medal, with former race winner and club-mate Jennifer Whetton fourth overall, winning the East District bronze medal with a time of 37 minutes seven seconds just in front of Falkirk Victoria Harriers Freya Ross who had the consolation of winning the ladies masters race and East District title with a fine run of 37 minutes 17 seconds. The East District Masters podium was completed by Alison McNeilly of Dundee Road Runners, silver medal in 39 minutes five seconds and Gala Harriers Pamela Baillie whose bronze medal run of 40 minutes nine seconds won the over-50 ladies prize category. Former winner, Fiona Matheson of Falkirk Victoria Harriers won the ladies over-60s title in 44 minutes four seconds and Lothian Running Club’s Liz Bondi took the over-70s title in 58 minutes four seconds.

Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Iain Whitaker successfully defended the Masters title in 33 minutes 44 seconds from David Marshall of Metro Aberdeen, 34 minutes 32 seconds, who just held off Neil Renault of Edinburgh AC by three seconds in the days closest finish for the East District medals. Cumbernauld AAC athlete Louis O’Hare split Marshall and Renault to win the over-50 prize. David Cross, Edinburgh AC took the over-60 prize in 39 minutes 48 seconds from Falkirk Victoria Harrier Grant Matheson. PH Racings Ed Norton retained the over-70 prize with a run of 46 minutes ten seconds.

Under-20 titles went to Harmeny AC’s James Wotherspoon who had a fine run finishing 11th overall in the race recording 34 minutes seven seconds with Tuscany Wright, Central AC taking the ladies title in 39 minutes 33 seconds.

In the team competitions, Central AC with Whelan third, Whetton fourth and Wright 10th were clear winners of the ladies competition with 17 points. The men’s competition was more closely fought with Fife AC, Lothian Running Club and Dundee Road Runners all having at least two athletes in the top ten positions. The Dundee club prevailing with Ewan Duthie sixth, Nick Bennett seventh, David Webster ninth and crucially Michael Richardson 19th combining for a total of 41 points as Lothian Running Club finished second on 56 points.

The Jim Dingwall Quaich, presented by Hugh McGinlay in 2008 to the first Falkirk Victoria Harrier vest across the finish line went to Gregor Hunter who finished in 35 minutes 42 seconds. The ladies trophy was won by Freya Ross who in winning the Masters age group race and East District title, finished fifth overall in the ladies race with a time of 37 minutes 15 seconds.

The race has an extensive Masters price list in ten year age bands starting at aged 40 and is the part of the Scottish Veteran Harriers annual road race series. There are also masters medals as part of the East District championships to the first three male and female and these winners are indicated in the prize list below.

Masters Category Results

M40: 1 – Iain Whitaker Edinburgh AC 33 min 44 secs - East District Champion; 2 – David Marshall Metro Aberdeen Running Club 34 min 32 secs - East District Silver Medallist; 3 – Neil Renault Edinburgh AC 34 min 37 secs – East District Bronze Medallist. M50: 1 – Louis O’Hare Senior Cumbernauld AAC 34 min 35 secs. M60: 1 – David Cross Edinburgh AC 39 min 48 secs. M70: 1 – Ed Norton PH Racing Club 46 min 10 secs. F40: 1- Freya Ross Falkirk Victoria Harriers 37 min 33 secs- East District Champion; 2 – Alison McNeilly Dundee Road Runners 39 min 05 secs – East District Silver Medallist. F50: 1 – Pamela Baillie Gala Harriers 40 min 09 secs – East District Bronze Medallist. F60: 1 – Fiona Matheson Falkirk Victoria Harriers 44 min 04 secs. F70: 1 – Liz Bondi Lothian Running Club 58 min 04 secs.

Full results are available at www.roundthehouses10k.com

Falkirk Victoria Harriers would like to thank all the volunteers, event sponsors Scottish Building Society, Behind the Wall, Moore Equipment Hire and Peoples Safety Scaffolding Ltd for their support as well as Massage Matters and Physioflex Falkirk who provided pre and post race massages, Polmont Playgroup for children’s activities, Falkirk Camera Club, Event Medical Group for First Aid and NJ Hybrid Coaching for the mass warm-up activities.

Special thanks also go to Scottish Athletics Road Running commission’s Sandra Hardacre MBE for presenting all the awards and East District representative Alex Jackson, MBE for assisting.

1 . 🎽 Round the Houses 10k road race 🏟️ Some of the Falkirk Vics' athletes who took part Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . 🎽 Round the Houses 10k road race 🏟️ The 10k road race - held in memorial of Jim Dingwall - gets underway Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . 🎽 Round the Houses 10k road race 🏟️ Are you in this picture? Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales