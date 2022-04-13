Round The Houses road race to return this weekend
Sunday is set to be a special day for the people of Grangemouth and the Scottish athletics community as the annual Round The Houses and Jim Dingwall Memorial 10k road race returns following a two year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Recognised as one the best 10km races in the UK, the 54th running of the event will incorporate the British Masters Athletics Federation 10km road race championship as well as the Scottish Students Road Race Championships and the East of Scotland Championships.
Ran by Falkirk Victoria Harriers in conjunction with Falkirk Council, the event will kick started by Provost Billy Buchanan and will see a lap of the Grangemouth Stadium being completed before going out onto the assigned routing.
As is fitting for the race which was won by Commonwealth Games medallist, Ian McCafferty on its first running in 1967, the 10k race has attracted many of Scotland’s top athletes to the fast flat course including Tokyo Paralympic Gold medalist Owen Miller.
Anticipated challengers for the male trophy include local runner Colin Doherty, Peter Avent and Ross Matheson. While in the women’s race, Josie Golder and Kristin Lownie will be amongst Scotland top athletes looking to take home the trophy.
Vics’ Fiona Matheson, overall ladies race winner in 2013, is a hot favourite in her age group following several world record breaking performances. Fiona is likely to challenge for the overall ladies masters title.
The McGinlay Quaich will once again be awarded to the first Vics athlete to finish.