Round the Houses road race returns this month with entry open

Runners will gather in Grangemouth later this month for one of Scotland’s most popular road races – the Round the Houses 10k Jim Dingwall Memorial – taking place on Sunday, August 31.

Organised by Falkirk Victoria Harriers, the event is named in honour of the late Jim Dingwall, one of Scotland’s finest distance runners, and has long been a highlight of the local running calendar.

This year’s race will follow the familiar flat, fast course that is based at now community-run Grangemouth Stadium. The route’s reputation as a ‘personal best course setter’ continues to attract club athletes and fun runners alike, with organisers confident of a competitive field.

Proceedings get under way at 11.30am with a 2km fun run for under-15s, giving younger athletes a chance to enjoy the atmosphere of a big race day.

The main 10k race starts at 12.30pm. In a nod to the district’s sporting heritage, it will be officially set off by Falkirk legend and fans’ Player of the Millennium, Kevin McAllister.

This year’s event incorporates the East of Scotland 10k Road Race Championships, adding extra prestige and drawing some of the region’s top endurance athletes.

Race entries for the main event are open at www.entrycentral.com until midnight on Monday, August 25, while entries for the fun run being taken on the day. All 10k finishers will receive a goodie bag containing a medal.

Alongside the racing, there will be plenty to keep families entertained, including a bouncy castle and children’s activities provided by the Polmont Playgroup.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers have expressed their thanks to their sponsors - Scottish Building Society, Behind the Wall, Moore Plant Hire, Peoples Safety Scaffolding, Massage Matters, Scibli, NJ Coaching, Physioflex Falkirk - as well as Falkirk Council, Police Scotland and Event Medical First Aid for their backing.

Race representatives acknowledged that this year’s planning had been slightly more challenging than usual, with a late change of date required due to the stadium’s initial closure plans.

However, they are confident that the support of sponsors, local groups and the running community will ensure another memorable road race event.