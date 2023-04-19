Round The Houses 10k Jim Dingwall Memorial Road Race proves a surefire success again

One of the oldest road races in Scotland, over 600 runners from across the country and the rest of the U.K. took part in the event, which was organised by Falkirk Victoria Harriers in conjunction with Falkirk Council.

For the 14th consecutive year, the race incorporated the Scottish Students 10k Road Race Championships, as well as the East District 10k.

The British Masters Athletic Federation also held their 10k Championship within the race, after deciding last year that the Grangemouth event was their preferred Scottish option to do so.

Runners make their way around Grangemouth Stadium's circular track on Sunday as the Round the Houses 10k Jim Dingwall Memorial road race got underway (Pics by Michael Gillen)

The race was started at 12:30pm by Provost Robert Bissett, and began with 500m on the re-laid 2014 Commonwealth Games track in Grangemouth Stadium. Runners then headed out to the perfect weather conditions and the traffic-free route, to great support from the many Grangemouth residents who came out in encouragement along the way.

The flat, circular route of the race is widely considered ideal for fast times, and this year was no different. Although Commonwealth Bronze Medallist Robbie Simpson’s 2019 Course Record of 30:04 still remains unbeaten, Shettleston Harriers athlete Daniel Bradford was first to cross the finish line at Grangemouth Stadium with a time of 31:03.

He was therefore awarded the Jim Dingwall Memorial Trophy by the Provost at the 2pm Awards Ceremony, the prize named for the late lifelong member of Falkirk Victoria Harriers widely considered one of the best Scottish endurance runners of his time.

Closely following Bradford to take second and third places in the Men’s race were Inverclyde Athletic Club’s Gregor Yates (31:32) and Grant Bailie (31:38) of East Kilbride AC, respectively, with Bailie also winning the Men’s V40 title.

Falkirk Vics' Fiona Matheson was the club's top athlete on the day - she is pictured here with Provost Robert Bissett

In the Scottish Students race, it was Csoban Balogh (32:42) of St Andrews University who was first to the finish, with his teammate Freddie Truman-Williams (34:04) taking the Men’s U20 title.

Category winners in the Men’s races also included Arran Ritchie (36:51) – U17; Andrew Heppell of Gosforth Harriers & AC (32:38) – V45; Paul Monaghan of Greenock Glenpark Harriers (34:28) – V50; Stephen Allen of Cumbernauld Amateur Athletics Club (34:05) – V55; Greg Penn of North Shields Polytechnic Club (36:28) – V60; Alastair Walker of Teviotdale Harriers (34:05) – V65; Anthony Martin of Fife AC (39:25) – V70; Alex Sutherland of Inverness Harriers AAC (45:50) – V75; Pete Cartwright of Clydesdale Harriers (01:02:36) – V80+.

In the Women’s races, Annabel Simpson’s 2021 Course Record of 33:25 was also unbeaten, with Jennifer Wetton of Central AC finishing first in 35:48. Both the second and third place athletes were also awarded other titles, with Edinburgh Napier University’s Natalie Wangler (36:37) winning the Women’s Scottish Students 10k, and Michelle Sandison (36:43) of Springburn Harriers taking the V40 title. Pitreavie AAC athlete Maya Millar was winner in the Women’s U20 category, with a time of 42:07, while Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ own Fiona Matheson (38:39) won gold in the V60 and placed seventh overall in the Women’s field – the club’s most successful athlete of the day.

Category winners in the Women’s races also included Holly Holmes (43:35) – U17; Pamela Bailie of Gala Harriers (40:07) – V45; Sharon Dixon of Glaxo Hoad Hill Harriers (38:47) – V50; Wendy Roethenbaugh of Gala Harriers (41:31) – V55; Erica Christie of Cambuslang Harriers (47:02) – V65; Dorothy Kesterton of Steel City Striders RC (47:26) – V70; Caroline Lavis of Hogweed Trotters (53:13) – V75.

Meanwhile, Falkirk Victoria Harries had 11 members involved all together. They included Colin Anderson (37:32), Scott Ballantine (38:16), Fiona Matheson (38:39), Grant Matheson (40:53), Andrew Marr (42:39), Eilidh McCallum (44:02), Daniellie Callaghan (47:03), Derek Scott Esson (48:09), Alexander Mann (48.23), Janet Murray (49.35) and Karen McAllister who finished in 50.54.

Following the race and the awards ceremony, participants spoke of how ‘well-organised’ the day was, praising the friendly and encouraging atmosphere throughout, and touting this year’s event as one of the best yet.