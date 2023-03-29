Round The Houses 10k Jim Dingwall Memorial Road Race nearly full already

Round The Houses 10k stock picture, this year's event is filling up fast (Photo: Scott Louden)

For any runners over the age of 15 still wishing to take part in the event, which takes place at 12:30pm on Sunday, 16 April, there are less than 20 spots remaining.

Entries will close on Thursday, 13 April, and there is no opportunity to sign up on the day of the race.

Organised by Falkirk Victoria Harriers in collaboration with Falkirk Council, the annual race – celebrating its 55th year – incorporates the Scottish Students 10k Road Championship, British Masters Athletic Federation & East District 10k Road Championship.

With a flat, circular course beginning and ending at Grangemouth Stadium, the race is ideal for fast times.

The current course records are held by Annabelle Simpson (33:22) and Commonwealth bronze medallist Robbie Simpson (30:04), respectively.

Both the race and the Memorial Trophy awarded to its winner are named after the late Jim Dingwall, a notable member of Falkirk Victoria Harriers who passed away in 2005.

Born in 1949, Dingwall enjoyed success running for both Scotland and Britain at various events, including world cross-country championships and Commonwealth Games, and medalled at the London Marathon.

Widely considered one of the best Scottish endurance runners of his time, the trophy given to the winner of the Round The Houses 10k in his name and memory is a real honour to receive.