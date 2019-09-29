Rory McIlroy "sick" of poor European Tour tests

World number two Rory McIlroy was one of star names at this year's Dunhill - but he'll take some amount of persuasion to return again in 12 months.

The bemused Northern Irishman cites a lack of a real test on these shores, saying the courses are proving too easy for the world's leading golfers.

He was speaking after finishing in a tie for 26th spot in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship despite posting a 15-under-par total in the pro-am event.

His frustration was compounded after shooting -13 at the low scoring Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club over the summer, a total which saw him tie for just 34th.

"I'm sort of honestly sick of coming back over to The European Tour and shooting 15-under par and finishing 30th," said this year's FedEx Cup winner.

"I don't think the courses are set up hard enough.

"There's no penalties for bad shots.

"It's tough when you come back when it's like that.

"I don't feel like good golf is regarded as well as it could be."

McIlroy has called on European Tour chiefs to take note of the scores being carded and present a tougher challenge.

"It happened at The Scottish Open, as well, Renaissance, I finished 13-, 14-under and finished 30th again," he added.

"It's not a good test. I think if The European Tour want to put forth a really good product, the golf courses and setups need to be tougher."

McIlroy found himself off the pace in the individual event, and spent his Sunday focused on collecting the team title with dad Gerry.

The two played some incredible golf, Rory inches away from a hole in one on the eighth.

Team McIlroy finished tied on -39 along beside Tommy Fleetwood and his playing partner Ogden Phipps, but the Englishman's better score among the professionals meant they landed the title.

McIlroy jnr added: "We had a great time.

"Going into today, that's all we could do is try to win the team event and we gave it a really good run.

"We didn't actually know it was the lowest pro's score, which I think is a bit unfair.

"It should be the lowest team score and we would have won it but it's been a great week."

The Dunhill individual event was won on Sunday afternoon by Frenchman Victor Perez on -22.