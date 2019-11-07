Robert serves up a treat at Falkirk Tennis Club

A group of youngsters are having a ball at Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club thanks to the dedication and enthusiasm of father of two Robert Herriot.

His efforts have allowed three-five-year-olds to take to the courts, developing their ball skills, hand to eye coordination, agility and knowledge of tennis.

Up until now coaching at FLTC started from school age with the Red Ball players who are from five-eight years old.

Robert’s eldest son Murray, now aged seven, has participated in this group for the past two years. Robert attended every Saturday morning with Murray’s younger sister Eilidh to watch his son play.

Many of the other players also had younger siblings who required entertaining in the clubhouse while the coaching took place.

Robert approached the coaches and tennis committee regarding the possibility of setting up a parent and toddler class at the club.

A trial block of classes was agreed on and with the generous sponsorship of Carousel Nursery and club funding Robert was able to purchase all the necessary equipment for the toddlers.

The initial block of classes began in August, running alongside the five-eight-year-old Red ball group.

The class has been so successful running at full capacity from day one led by Robert and supervised by the club coach, there now is a waiting list of keen pre-schoolers wanting to participate.

The club are delighted to be involved in this new venture, a first in this area.