Rising Bo'ness kart star Theo Bobb earns spot at British Indoor Karting Championship regional finals

Theodore Bobb is on track for a bright motorsport future after qualifying for the British Indoor Karting Championship regional finals, in what has been a quick rise for the Bo’ness youngster, who has impressed so far in both the indoor and outdoor disciplines.

Theo, 9, who currently attends Kinneil Primary School, has risen up the ranks quickly despite only starting out the sport last year – without any real experience of go-karting.

Proud dad, Nicholas, told the Falkirk Herald: “He is a typical nine-year old, a cheeky lad who acts like he is 19 rather than 9. He has always been interested go-karting and was on at me for ages to let him give it go when he turned eight which is the youngest age you can start off at here. He raced a couple of times and everyone around was just amazed at how good he was.

“He must be the only nine-year old who has an Xbox and can claim playing it is training! He has a rig set-up to practice and the simulations are actually really useful as track time is an expensive thing. He is really into it all and he puts a lot of effort and time into making sure he is improving and learning.

Theo in action (Photo: Submitted)

“We then went to Knockhill’s outdoor championships and he cut his teeth and really got to grips with it. He finished 20th out of 70-odd participants. The age group meant that he was racing against 12-year olds which made his achievements even better, being just 8-years old at the time and holding his own with virtually no experience.

“Fast forward to now, he is currently third in the rankings at Knockhill and of course he has qualified for the British Indoor Karting Championship regional finals down in Newcastle, and that is him going up against the best of the best.

“His rise has been so fast. Usually it takes a full cycle for youngsters to come through but he has demonstrated his race craft and safety knowledge alongside his great lap times”

Nicholas thanked his family, friends and local businesses who have gotten behind Theo’s new-found love for go-karting.

He added: “All of his friends mum’s and dad’s have been so kind with us and they have moved things around so Theo doesn’t miss out. Things like moving parties around. We are just super proud of what is he doing and so many people are making it happen.

“Shield Chiropractic and Mamacode.com have been really supportive as sponsors and we wouldn’t be able to go to all these events without the help.”