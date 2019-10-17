Returning Fury forward pushes Kats close in league

Gillian Williamson’s return to Fury colours pushed league leaders Edinburgh Kool Kats close, but the local side missed out after a poor third quarter.

The sides were tied at the end of the first and second quarters, and Fury’s Senior Women were producing the kind of form that saw them get the win in their cup tie last weekend. However, despite winning the final quarter, Fury lost the game on the back of a poor third quarter that saw Kats play some solid basketball and Fury fail to execute on the offensive end.

Head coach John Bunyan saw all ten players involved register on the scoreboard, and he said: “The effort from our team could not be faulted and of course we played great basketball for three of the four quarters. I have no issue in giving our young players court time and they really produced. All 10 players, as well as giving us points, worked very hard on the defensive end and we look forward to getting the most from our squad throughout the season ahead.”

Williamson, formerly Gillian Baird, made her return after a nine year absence for University and WBBL titles with the Nottingham Wildcats and was a key for Fury as they took the game to Edinburgh, unrelenting in their pressing style of play.

Fury had no fewer than six players on the scoresheet in the opening period as they shared the ball and worked their trademark pressing defence. Ailie Gardner opened the scoring with Williamson adding four as the teams battled for the early lead. Alicia McFadden added two baskets with junior Katie McEwan also putting points on the board.

Rebeecca Lonsdale hit a long three with Kirstie Young completing the first quarter’s scorers to tie the game 17-17.

The second stanza saw Fury try to push clear but the half was tied at 34 apiece after another 17-17 period.

However, it was the third period that was to prove decisive for the home team as they remained on track offensively, while Fury literally could not buy a basket with only a two from Flippard and a three from Gardiner.

Despite Fury now being 19 behind they did not give up, forcing the gap down early to 12. Junior Pelly Kidd sparked Fury as she had a great spell at both ends of the floor. Cadette Emily Melrose and former junior Rachael Penman also saw action in the fourth.

This Saturday the Senior Woman play Perth Phoenix at 1pm at Grangemouth SC.