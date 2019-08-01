‘Remarkable’ Chantel continues to impress for Grangemouth triathlon

It’s been a busy season so far for Grangemouth Triathlon club competitors but there have been two highlights that both happened at an event in Monikie, near Dundee last weekend.

Chantel Thomson, a pupil at Falkirk High School, finished second in her age category and gained selection for the GB age group team for the ITU European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Malmo, Sweden in 2020.

The 16-year-old’s achievement is all the more remarkable as the age category she participates in is under 20s. It’s been a great season for Chantel, as she’s won the Scottish Aquathlon championships in her age group.

Secondly, Derek Simpson finished first in the Super Veteran category (male over 50s). Distances were 750m swim, 13 mile bike and 5km run. The race was centred around Monikie Country Park with a loch swim. Derek started racing triathlon 22 years ago, winning a silver age group medal in the 2002 British championships and representing GB in the World Championships in Mexico.

After taking a break from triathlon, having completed the Hawaii Ironman in 2003, he returned to the sport when Grangemouth Triathlon Club was formed in 2016 and now coaches the junior squads as well as competing. When he’s not involved in triathlon, Derek works as a local policeman.

Entries are now open for the club’s own, local, Duathlon Festival to be held on Sunday, September 22.

Set in the beautiful surroundings of the Helix Park with the back drop of the world renowned Kelpies, this is the third year of this event organised and run by the friendly members of Grangemouth Triathlon Club.

Thanks are due to the kind people at the Falkirk Community Trust for all their support in making this event what it is. There are races for all ages and all abilities so the whole family can take part.

For more information head to https://www.entrycentral.com/Helixduathlon

If anyone would be able to help out on the day with marshalling please do not hesitate to get in contact with the club through the Grangemouth Triathlon Facebook page.