Refurbishment part of plans to attract players at Laurieston Tennis Club

Laurieston Tennis Club has recently undergone significant work which has seen the clubhouse and courts refurbished as they look to attract new members (Photo: Laurieston Tennis Club)

Laurieston Tennis Club is ramping up its efforts to attract new players – with the club’s newly-refurbished courts and clubhouse helping host last Sunday’s Junior Club Championships.

It was also a fun day overall with members and their families enjoying tennis with pizza, soft drinks and sweet treats as part of the celebrations.

The main event was the under-16 boys’ singles final played between Cooper Mann and Callum Morrison, with Cooper winning after two thrilling sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The under-20 singles final played between Blair Reid and Cameron McPhee was also a classic with Blair victorious in the end.

Other category winners on the day at Laurieston included: U16 girls, Emily Rankine and Louise Blue; Ladies Singles, Sarah Tillby; Ladies Doubles - Edna Oliver and Sheila Johnston; Men’s Singles, Josh Heggie; Men’s Doubles, Scott Rae and Dien Tran; Senior Mixed Doubles, Sarah Tillby and Tony Hanlon.

Trophies will be presented at the club’s prizegiving and ceilidh tomorrow night at The Abbotsinch in Grangemouth.

A club spokesperson told the Falkirk Herald: “The recently refurbished courts are looking fabulous and we look forward to welcoming new and existing members to make good use of them.

“Full membership details are available on our website Laurieston LTC/Welcome to Laurieston Tennis Club.”

You can find out more online at: lta.org.uk