Record-breaking trip for Falkirk Victoria Harriers athlete in Mannheim

Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Kishi Aremu broke not one but two records in Mannheim last weekend, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

In the U17 100m sprint race, she broke the U17 Scottish record, powering over the finish line in 11.69 seconds shaving one hundredth of a second off the record set by Linsey MacDonald back in the 1980s. One hour later, Aremu was back in action, this time as part of the Scottish U20 women’s 4x100m relay team.

The Vics teen (coached by Bryan Roy) and her fellow team-mates – Sophie Thomas, Emma Clark and Holly Whittaker – broke the 45-year record in 45.60.

There was more Vics success when Kaya Slater (U20) made her debut at the event for Team GB, featuring in the third leg of the 4x100m event, bringing the team back into contention and winning the race in 44.29. She gained a new PB for her individual 100m sprint race, finishing in a seriously impressive second place spot in 11.45.