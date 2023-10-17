Racewall: Airth ace Steven Burgoyne is Grand National winner in Cowdenbeath

There was exciting racing on the track at Cowdenbeath Racewall last Sunday with John Hogg clinching the Formula II track points and Colin Ogilvie the Prostock Basics version.

Airth ace Steven Burgoyne after his Grand National victory last weekend (Photo: Submitted)

Airth’s Steven Burgoyne was the local driver in action in the Formula IIs but was late in arriving and missed the opening heat. Burgoyne appeared for heat two where he finished in sixth place and when the final started made a good start to the race and was soon making up places. As the race progressed, he was soon in the top ten and as the laps dwindled was catching and passing the cars ahead. In the end he brought his car home in fifth spot.

It was a similar story in the Grand National but this time he made better progress and during the closing stages of the race moved into the lead and through to win.

The saloon drivers were in good form and amongst those racing were Cammy Deans (Stenhousemuir), Marc Honeyman (Falkirk), Tam Rutherford Jnr and Jock McNab (Dunipace).

The opening race was the white/yellow challenge series final which is open to drivers who were in the white or yellow grade at the start to the season. Deans was soon in the lead and he held onto the lead until just after a restart when Aaryn Triggs forced his way through into the lead and on to win. Deans brought his car home in the runner up spot.

In the opening heat Rutherford Jnr ended up in fifth spot whilst in heat two Deans went on to win Honeyman ended up ninth. The final had a big shunt midway through the race and whilst Deans led for a good part of the race he had to retire. Triggs took over and he went on to win with Rutherford Jnr sixth and Honeyman in tenth.

Bo’ness ace James Gray was in action in the ORCi Stock Rods and during the opening heat brought his car home in sixth place. Gray was then fifth in heat two and finished fifth in the final.

In the Prostock Basics, Falkirk’s Charley Heeps was in action using the ex-Loggie car. Heeps missed the opening heat but was seventh in heat two and fourth in the final.