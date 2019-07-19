Promotion, titles and seedings at stake for Broncos this weekend

It’s the final weekend of league fixtures for Grangemouth Flag Football Club’s Colts this weekend – and promotion is still in the balance.

For their club-mates the Broncos though, the title is within reach.

First, the Colts head to Livingston for the BAFA Division 1 capable of wresting second place from the Midlothian Sabers, but risking their third place slot to the Aberdeen Silvercats.

The team just simply has to go out and win their two games beginning at 10am on Saturday at Livingston Rugby Club against the Sabers and then against the hosting West Lothian Chargers at lunchtime.

The Colts remain unbeaten against the Chargers and will be hoping to continue that streak but the fitness of quarterback Andy Brown is still unknown. The problem he picked up at the last game day has not fully healed, but with back-up QB, Steve Cliffe, out of the country the Colts’ lack of depth could come back to bite them.

On Sunday, the club’s senior side the Broncos will be hosting the BAFA Premier HNC fixtures at Grangemouth Rugby Club, with the first kick-off at 11am.

The Broncos have already earned themselves a place at the British finals in Manchester next month, but there is still a lot to play for.

There will be seven games played in the fixture and the Broncos will be competing in two of them. At stake, the BAFA Premier HNC league title.

With one win, the Broncos can win the league. With two wins the Broncos could be second seeds overall on Finals Day.

In the first game the Broncos meet Inverclyde Comets before finishing their regular season matches with a game against old foes, the Aberdeen Oilcats. The Oilcats and Carnegie Flag have both already qualified for the BAFA Plate competition, but both will be looking for the highest possible seeding in that tournament.

This year they have increased their squad size, but will again be missing a few key players. With Fraser Thomson still on the injured list and Kevin Woods working abroad, the squad has been further depleted by Liam Fleming still recovering from an ankle injury picked up at the Big Bowl tournament in Germany. He has declared himself available for Sunday, but the coaching staff will be hoping to keep him sidelined so that he can concentrate on being ready for Finals day.

Some welcome news for the Broncos is that Callum Woods has come through a tournament in Cologne this past weekend without picking up any injuries.

What he did pick up was a winners medal and the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award which is undoubtedly a huge boost to all at the Whitecross-based club.