Power to Fury’s elbow as winning women move up

Fury recorded their second win of the Championship season and the victory over Glasgow University has boosted them to number five in Scotland’s power rankings.

This is no mean feat for Fury who lost key players at the end of the season and have rebuilt their team with a number of younger players adding to their more experienced group.

Fury continued to structure their game on full court pressing defence and led in a low scoring opening quarter 13-9 against the Glasgow University side.

The second period saw Fury move to 26 points at the half but hold the student side to a mere two points, giving the Falkirk side a 15-point lead at the half.

A higher scoring third period by both teams saw the Sony sponsored side take the stanza 25-16 and go into the final quarter 24 points clear.

The game finished with a 20-point win to Fury and a further move up the table.

Top scorer was former Scotland player Alicia McFadden with 11, with 11 Fury players on the scoresheet.

Junior Abby Rutter again performed well with eight points and Cadette Emily Melrose also had a strong game with seven personal.

Fury had 32 points off the bench which shows the positive team play of the side who worked hard as a group at both ends of the floor.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “This was a game where once again our younger players as well as our more experienced players delivered.

“There is an enthusiasm in the team that means we bring a lot of energy to the court and players are playing at maximum effort all the time. We know we will struggle in a half court game so we have to really go out right from the start with our up temp style and play it right till the final whistle.

“The players have all embraced this and we just need to keep improving in what we do.”