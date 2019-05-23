Pool of pixels for swimmer Scott

Grangemouth-trained Olympic swimming medallist Duncan Scott is now racing the people of Scotland in a new computer game.

It’s a unique interactive experience that allows participants to try and swim as fast as Duncan, matching the speed that propelled him to the British record of 47.9 seconds for the 100m freestyle, and it’s currently being hosted in teviotdale Leisure Centre in Hawick.

It’s also part of Scottish Water’s link with Scottish Swimming to promote the nationwide Learn to Swim programme, which aims to help 100,000 children to become confident swimmers.

Players of ‘Challenge Duncan’ must mimic swimming strokes with their arms to match the stroke rate of Duncan’s record time, as seen on a giant TV screen. The players with the fastest times will have their names and speeds displayed on a leader board.

Olympian Scott was in his native central Scotland back in October to promote the Learn2Swim scheme and is now on a nationwide tour encouraging youngsters’ water safety and confident swimming skills.