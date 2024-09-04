Polmonthill Snowsports youngster wins two medals at Dry Slope Championships

Linlithgow-based Logan Easson, right, sealed bronze (Photo: Submitted)

A promising young ski talent from Linlithgow has won two bronze medals at the British Dry Slope Championships and Scottish Dry Slope Championships at the under-10 age category.

Logan Easson, 8, who trains at Polmonthill Snowsports Club and is a pupil at Linlithgow Primary, won bronze in both competitions at Hillend last weekend – beating many young racers from across the country.

Another Linlithgow Primary pupil, Rupert Potter, 9, secured 11th and 12th places respectively over the weekend in the same category.

Bob Easson, dad to Logan and race co-ordinator at Polmonthill, said: “We are so proud of Logan and his medals in the championships last weekend, competing at both a Scottish and British level. Logan has been training hard and competing every weekend of the summer holidays, also winning bronze in the British Indoor Championship in Manchester in August. There was literally a third of a second between third and first place, so it’s always hard to miss out of the top spot - but that’s what keeps him training and going for gold!”

Over ten young skiers from Polmonthill were competing in the national races at the weekend, including Logan’s older brother Callum – who placed 19th in the U12 category.

Bob continued: “We have a superb team of racers at Polmonthill across every age category and both girls and boys, who train regularly at our slope as well as throughout Scotland.”

Following a decision by Falkirk Council earlier this year, Polmonthill is now going through a Community Asset Transfer – and will be handed over to the trustees of the new charity and wider community this October.

Michael Alexander, co-trustee of Polmonthill, said: “We are immensely proud of our young skiers who are now regularly competing at a national level and bringing home medals to Polmonthill. The Community Asset Transfer is a critical time for us and now more than ever we need the support of local skiers or boarders, beginner or otherwise, to come and use the facilities. We have such a talented local team and this training facility is central to their future success – and allowing future generations to benefit too.”

For further details about Polmonthill Snowsports Club and to keep up to date with club news, lessons and any training opportunities, visit: www.polmonthill.co.uk