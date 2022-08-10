Polmont taekwondo starlet Elisha Shaw takes home gold medal

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elisha Shaw, 19, trains with Momentum Taekwondo in Glasgow and came out on top of the under 49kg division to take home the top medal.

In the qualifying rounds, she eased through to seal a place at the games.

Beating opponents from Germany, Poland and Ukraine – she didn’t lose a single round on her way to the title.

Polmont taekwondo starlet Elisha Shaw took home a gold medal from the European Universities Games in Poland (Pic: Contributed)

Speaking this week, she said her performance was as good as she could have hoped for, adding: “I am used to facing tough opponents from other countries and I just felt so confident going into the tournament.

"No one was going to get in my way and it just fell into place. I was really strong throughout and it was an amazing experience.

"I want to get to the top level and that was a good marker for me in terms of showing I have what it takes.”

Shaw is now the second highest ranked GB athlete at her weight level after the Lodz-based games, and is now the only person in the upper ranking levels that isn't fully funded by the British Taekwondo.

She reckons she is getting closer to her goal of breaking into that status after her gold medal showing in Lodz.

“For me the pathway was always to go to university and try to become a full-time athlete,” Shaw continued.

“I went to Glasgow University because they have a brilliant taekwondo club and I was given the opportunity become the club’s coach.

Helping young people come through is great and I love being a motivator.

“The student events were something that just came along naturally and I managed to win the early UK-based games.

“This summer the chance came to go to the European event which is ranked and taken seriously in the sport. You can earn points towards qualifying for the Olympics and other big events.

“I’ve been to a few trials before but it hasn’t worked out for one reason or another.

“By climbing the rankings I am hoping they take notice while at this sort of age.