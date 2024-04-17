Polmont president Martyn Gray bowled over as club celebrates 150th anniversary season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Originally opened back in 1874, Polmont Bowling Club has been a hub for the community ever since.

And with the red carpet being rolled out last weekend as the 150th anniversary campaign officially got underway with a new memorial garden also being opened, incumbent president Martyn Gray spoke of the excitement of being part of the club’s big year and the importance of marking the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a real honour to be the president of the club during our sesquicentennial year, and to be honest I am a bit lost for words,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

13-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. POLMONT. Polmont Bowling Club 150th Anniversary, memorial garden and green opening. Club members; committee; Martyn Gray, President and Ann Spiers, Vice President look on as Martyn's wife, Lauren Gray opens the green.

"I feel very privileged to be in this position and to be president of Polmont, a club stepped in such history and to have been around in the local community for so long, is something special.

"The Falkirk area has a great affinity with bowls in general and there are clubs around who have already hit 200 years and we are well on way to that.

"The club is going from strength to strength and everyone is looking forward to another season at Polmont. We are looking forward to creating more history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want this season to really be an exhibition of what we do here. We’ve always been open to the community.

13-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. POLMONT. Polmont Bowling Club 150th Anniversary, memorial garden and green opening. Pictured: Alex Anderson, club member opening the Memorial Garden.

"Our members always support the club and everyone works together. We’ve been lucky to have local businesses’ support up too.

"Membership is strong and you can really see that the club means a lot to the people of the local area and we are all so proud of that.”

Martyn’s wife, Lauren, was on hand to open the green last Saturday afternoon and he said that family feel around the club was the key to Polmont’s success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I’m classed as of the younger members but I have been a member for around 15 years and like many others I have just fallen in love with the place.

"I’ve been on the committee and served in many different roles over the years and to be asked to come on as president in what is our 150th year is something I’ll remember forever.

"But it isn’t down to me or one person. Our hard-working committee and everyone involved are the reason Polmont is still going strong today.

"The family feel is key for us and even the little things, like my wife opening the green on Saturday, was a really nice gesture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has been so much behind the scenes, as there always is, to get a season underway that some people probably don’t see.

"The groundworks and other tasks like that take a lot of expertise and time.

"I’d like to wish all of our members, and visitors, a successful season.”

2024 committee