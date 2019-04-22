Peebles 55 Falkirk RFC 12: Hosts too hot to handle

In their re-scheduled fixture from March and what turned out to be their last game of the season, Falkirk travelled to take on Peebles at their impressive Gytes Complex on a gorgeous hot afternoon, although the players probably would have said too hot.

It could also be said that the visitors found their hosts too hot to handle for they went down heavily by the margin of nine tries to two on a very torrid afternoon indeed.

However,as it turned out,the first quarter of the match remained scoreless before Peebles bulky Hooker Ryan Stewart broke clean through for the opening unconverted try in the 19th minute. With Falkirk struggling to even get their hands on the ball the home side added their second touchdown of the afternoon, just six minutes later,when their scrum-half Robert Harrison broke through from close in. Attempting to stem the flow Falkirk countered on a number of occasions,but all too often they lost control of the ball and the chance was lost,and to make matters even worse Peebles went on to notch up a further score deep into injury time when their right-winger Scott Stoddart raced in unopposed for an easy try,which Stand-Off Donald Anderson converted for a half-time score of Peebles 17 Falkirk 0.

In a nightmare start to the second period of play Falkirk conceded two tries within the opening four minutes when both Ryan Stewart and Scott Stoddart breached Falkirk’s try-line.

To their credit Falkirk persevered well with Connor Faulds breaking from a scrum under Peebles’ posts and crashing his way over for a well taken try, which Finn Call duly converted. Nevertheless Ryan Srewart impressively rung up his hat-trick of tries when he intercepted the ball on half-way and rampaged in for Peebles’ sixth try, before Alan Connolly countered for Falkirk with a further try at the end of the third quarter of play.

Alas Peebles went on to sore three further tries from Scott Stoddart,Ross Brown and Stuart Hunter and Donald Anderson added four further conversions to finish off a very busy afternoon for the home side.