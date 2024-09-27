Paisley pain for Falkirk Fury's senior men in second SBC league outing

Falkirk Fury’s senior men – including Eddie Leginas – lost out against St Mirren last Friday night in the SBC Division 1 Championship (Photo: Gary Smith)

In a tense, low scoring Senior Men Division 1 game in Paisley last Friday night, champions Falkirk Fury lost out 69-64 at St Mirren in the final seconds of a match that had been tied at the half and had just one point separating the teams going into the final quarter.

For Saints it was a key win after losing their opening game of the season and with Boroughmuir Blaze having their opening game win over Glasgow Devils taken from them after playing an ineligible player, Saints, Fury, Blaze and Kings have all lost one of their opening two games.

This Sunday will see Fury face another tough road game when they face Blaze in the capital.

The Falkirk side will be hoping that several key players will return for what could be a season defining game between Blaze – treble winners in season 2022-23 – and Fury – treble winners in 2023-24.

The Saints game will see Fury reflect on an opportunity to have taken a key win but their execution was not at the level it needed to be.

A poor opening quarter saw the Sony sponsored side go 26-17 behind after taking an early lead through an Eddie Leginas two and a Javon Daniels three. Ahead 13-12 with four minutes of the opening period to play, Fury then saw Saints go on a 14-4 run to take a nine-point lead into the second period.

Fury's most recent signing, Welsh International Ed Potter, sparked a revival with nine points in the second quarter.

Fury also saw great play from starters Bantu Burroughs and Adnan Jalil as the teams went in level at 38 points apiece at the half.

Saints started the third strongly, edging out to a seven-point lead before a long three from Burroughs put Fury back in touch. Fury's Lithuanian pair of Leginas and Ziggy Dauksas continued to work hard with Dauksas continuing to reel in Saints with a big driving two-point play. As the teams moved to the final stanza there was nothing in it as Potter dropped another two to make it 52-51 for the home side.

The final quarter saw Saints continue to maintain a slender lead and with only three points in it, with seconds to play, it was Saints who got to the line to finish five clear.

For Fury, point guard Burroughs led on 20 points with Potter on 15, Leginas 12 and Jalil and Dauksas sharing 12. Burroughs leads the league in scoring with a 26.5 points average.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said post match: "We allowed them far too many points in the first quarter and compared to our great performance from the free throw line in game one - this game it was poor and again was a key factor in the loss.

"Full credit to St Mirren, they had their share of foul trouble and like us had a couple players missing. We need to focus on our next game - a big game against Blaze and the players know they need to step up.

"You don't want to try and retain a league title being two from three down in your opening games. We have the players to show why we won the treble last season and the acquisition of Ed Potter, who had a great game after not even one training session with the team, is a testimony to him and our players.”