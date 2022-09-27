Over one million people to watch the world's best cyclists competing alongside The Kelpies next summer

The Kelpies between Falkirk and Grangemouth were opened to the public in April 2014 (Pic by VisitScotland/Kenny Lam)

Edinburgh and Loch Lomond were on Friday unveiled as official venues and starting locations for the elite and under-23 categories of the road races, running from August 3 to 13 next year.

This is the first time all 13 UCI World Championships will be combined into one mega-event, making it a cycling event unmatched in size and scale.

More than a million spectators are anticipated as well as a global television audience in nore than 160 markets, making it one of the most significant events in the UK next summer.

On hearing the news about The Kelpies’ involvement in such a huge event, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council, said: “Being part of this fantastic event is a great boost for the Falkirk area in terms of visitors and will help showcase our local area.

“The 2023 UCI Road World Championships will see thousands of cyclists coming to Scotland and we look forward to extending a warm welcome to these visitors from across the globe.”

On arrival into Glasgow, the cyclists will tackle a 14.4 km technical city circuit with punchy short climbs (a total of 193 metres of climbing per lap) and an iconic finish at George Square.

In total, the elite men will cover a distance of 277km with 3,167 metres of climbing, while the elite women (which includes the women under-23 category) will race 157km with 1,930 metres of climbing.

The under-23 men riders will cover one more lap of the city circuit than the women, for a total of just under 172km and 2,123 metres of climbing.

The elite men road race will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023 starting at the awe inspiring dormant volcano, Arthur’s Seat, and then progressing through Edinburgh’s Old Town, passing close Edinburgh Castle before crossing the Firth of Forth and taking in the breathtaking coastline of Fife.

After going past The Kelpies and the National Wallace Monument, competitors will proceed down the Crow Road on the way to the thrilling, technical circuit in Glasgow, finally crossing the finish line alongside George Square.

The elite women road race – including the under-23 women riders - as well as the under-23 men road races, will see the starting line placed along the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond, with the peloton leaving the gateway to the Trossachs National Park and heading towards Fintry.

Riders will then climb as they pass through Stirlingshire and then onto East Dunbartonshire, following the route as they head into the final 62km stretch to the Glasgow circuit.

Entering from Glasgow’s west end, the road race route navigates the city starting with a climb to Park Circus and panoramic views across Kelvingrove Park before heading into the city centre, passing the internationally recognised Glasgow School of Art, University of Strathclyde, the historic Glasgow Cathedral and stylish Merchant City.

The riders will then go along the eclectic Byres Road before racing back to conclude with an exciting finishing straight at George Square.

The road race for under-23 men will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023 with the elite women road race, which includes the under-23 women category, closing this inaugural and history making competition on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The junior road races take place on the Glasgow Circuit on Saturday, August 5.

The junior men will complete nine laps (129km) and the junior women five laps (72km).

Stirlingshire, steeped in history, will host the Individual Time Trials from August 9 to 11, which will take place on a typically British time trial course.

Stirling’s iconic landscape will provide a fitting backdrop, with the city also having held the opening time trial as part of the inaugural Pru Tour in 1998, won by cycling legend Chris Boardman.

There are volunteering opportunities at all venues, including the newly announced venues of Edinburgh and Loch Lomond.

