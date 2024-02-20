Over 2,000 athletes to descend on Falkirk's Callendar Park for Lindsays National XC this weekend
The popular yearly event, which is the climax of the cross-country season in Scotland, will see 2,277 hopeful runners battle it out for glory.
And that tally is the fifth-highest ever for the race since its inception, with the response the best since the Covid-19 pandemic caused a cancellation back in 2021.
Close to 100 clubs will be in action, including athletes from Falkirk Victoria Harriers, and convenor Mark Johnston said ahead of the event: “Having moved around various venues in Scotland the championships have had a permanent home in historic Callendar Park since 2006.
“Throughout that time due to developments and changes within the park the course has regularly changed to meet these challenges and help preserve the environment. The varied contours and surfaces including the old golf course and an area close to the Antonine Wall offers a wide variety of challenges for cross country running.
“Our thanks as always go to Falkirk Council and our course architects from Falkirk Victoria Harriers in setting out another challenging course for the athletes and spectacle.”
This year’s race also marks a tenth anniversary of sponsorship from Lindsays, who recently agreed an extension until 2026, and firm chief executive officer Ian Beattie, who is also chief executive of UK Athletics, beamed: “We are incredibly proud to have our name associated with the Scottish XC season and to extend our sponsorship for another two years.”