Oscar Baldwin: Dilemma for Falkirk Fury ace heading into key second leg play-off clash
Falkirk Fury ace and professional basketball star Oscar Baldwin has been left with a dilemma for this upcoming weekend, after his two club side’s fixtures have fallen on the same day, at the same time.
His British Basketball League side, the Caledonia Gladiators, take on Cheshire Phoenix in a second leg quarter-final tie of the B BL Play-Offs, while Fury play in their second leg play-off final clash against Boroughmuir Blaze in their non-professional league system.
Gladiators ended their regular season in fourth place in the Championship and now face the side they recently defeated to win a historic BBL Trophy Final title.
The Scottish side have three former and one current Fury player, Baldwin, in their ranks and will face a tough challenge from Phoenix to make the final four.
Baldwin, a former Sheffield Sharks star, came to Scotland to study at Glasgow University at the start of the season and was signed by the Gladiators on a Great Britain development program - that allows him to play in both the Scottish League system for then Glasgow University and the BBL professional league for the Gladiators.
But Baldwin moved to Falkirk club mid-season and to date there have been no clashes between the two teams sides until now.
One of Fury’s key starting five players, and having scoring 18 points in the first leg of the play-off final against Blaze, head coach John Bunyan is set to have talks with Gladiators’ head coach Gareth Murray on having Baldwin on the Fury team on Saturday in what is a massive match for the Falkirk club.