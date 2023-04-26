Oscar Baldwin: Dilemma for Falkirk Fury ace heading into key second leg play-off clash

Falkirk Fury ace Oscar Baldwin (Photo: Alex Johnston)

His British Basketball League side, the Caledonia Gladiators, take on Cheshire Phoenix in a second leg quarter-final tie of the B BL Play-Offs, while Fury play in their second leg play-off final clash against Boroughmuir Blaze in their non-professional league system.

Gladiators ended their regular season in fourth place in the Championship and now face the side they recently defeated to win a historic BBL Trophy Final title.

The Scottish side have three former and one current Fury player, Baldwin, in their ranks and will face a tough challenge from Phoenix to make the final four.

Baldwin, a former Sheffield Sharks star, came to Scotland to study at Glasgow University at the start of the season and was signed by the Gladiators on a Great Britain development program - that allows him to play in both the Scottish League system for then Glasgow University and the BBL professional league for the Gladiators.

But Baldwin moved to Falkirk club mid-season and to date there have been no clashes between the two teams sides until now.