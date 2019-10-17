On-court success for Falkirk teens at Bridge of Allan tennis tournament

The recent Central District Closed tennis competition, hosted again by BoA Sports Club, brought great success to Falkirk players.

Falkirk Tennis Club members Tim Goldie, Mark Christie, Olivia Smart and Emma Samson all successfully competed, bringing trophies back to Falkirk.

Tim, who is a second-year sports student at Forth Valley College, and tennis coach at Falkirk Tennis Club and Falkirk Trust, reached the finals of the men’s singles before been defeated by Sammy McKinney from Dunblane. Tim went on to partner McKinney, taking the trophy for the men’s doubles. Tim also won the Boys’ 18 and under singles title.

Mark Christie (16), from Camelon and a sixth year pupil at St Mungo’s High School, reached the finals of the Boy’s 18 and under singles but lost out to Tim Goldie. Tim and Mark then partnered up to take the Boys’ 18 and under doubles title, defeating Euan McKenzie (BoA) and Hamish Burns (Dunblane Tennis Club) in a nail-biting final 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Not to be outdone by the boys, Olivia Smart from Airth, a pupil at Dollar Academy, played some superb tennis to win the Girls’ 14 and under trophy. Olivia defeated Falkirk girl Hannah McLeod in the semi-final before beating Caitlin Aird (BoA) in the finals 6-1, 6-1.

Twelve-year-old Emma Samson from Lionthorn, Falkirk, a pupil at Falkirk High School, who receives coaching at both Falkirk community Trust and Falkirk Tennis Club, also had a magnificent week, only to get beaten in the final of the Girls’ 12 and under competition.

The tournament, which is open to all players living in Central District, was again run by Central District coach, Adam Brown.

Weather conditions were variable and many of the matches had to be transferred to the indoor courts at Stirling University, with the clay courts at BoA becoming unplayable at times.

It has been a very successful summer for Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club junior players, with the club entering four teams into the Central District League and three out of the four coming in the top three teams in the district.