Olympic star Vicky Wright retires from elite level curling

The 28-year-old surgical nurse, who was splitting her time between working in Ward B11 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and inspiring the next generation of curlers, will now focus on her full-time job after an illustrious career.

At the Winter Games, she played a key role as vice-skip and helped Scotland win 10-3 against Japan in the final, with the team shooting themselves straight into the history books, twenty years on from the heroics of Rhona Martin’s ‘Stone of Destiny’ in Salt Lake City in 2002.

In making her decision to leave the elite game while at the very top, her devotion to her job was a key factor.

Vicky Wright returned to work at Forth Valley Royal Hospital after her gold medal success in March, but now she has decided to retire from the elite game (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“On the back of what can only be described as the most incredible experience winning Olympic gold in Beijing, it is with much pride I announce my retirement from full time curling to fully invest my time into my nursing career and family life,” she explained.

“My journey to this point has not been without challenges, mainly balancing the demands of training full time with working a few shifts per week in a highly pressured hospital environment.

“Having a strong perspective on life is something I pride myself on and I am incredibly proud of how I achieved my curling goals, particularly in this last year when I kept up my shift work as an NHS Staff Nurse during a global pandemic.”

On behalf of British Curling, Executive Performance Director Nigel Holl paid tribute to the extraordinary effort Wright had made to juggle her careers.

Vicky Wright in action against Canada earlier this year at the Olympics in China (Picture: David Pearce)

“The level of commitment required of modern curlers who aspire to achieve on the global stage now requires full-time commitment, so for Vicky to maintain that as she has, while still working as an NHS Staff Nurse has been a truly exceptional achievement,” he said.

“All the more so because of the turn-around that was required this season for our women to embark on what has been the greatest season in the history of British and Scottish curling, bringing home European, World and Olympic titles.