Olivia steals the show at Falkirk Lawn Tennis club's adult championships
Teen star Olivia Smart stole the show at Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club’s annual adult championships, winning three events.
The 17-year-old won the ladies singles and doubles for an impressive third year in a row, while also lifting the under-18 girls’ trophy.
Over a three-week period, the club had 42 members take part in a total of 46 matches, with a further eight finals being completed. In those eight finals, six of the participants were junior players.
Winners included: gents doubles – Blair Reid and Craig Walton, gents PYOP doubles – David Kilpatrick and Tim Goldie, gents plate – Lewis McCulloch, ladies doubles – Jessica Bell and Olivia Smart, mixed doubles – Jessica Bell and Mark Christie, over-55 doubles – Bob Wilkie and Colin Marshall, under-18s men’s singles – Nathan Finlay, under-18s girls’ singles – Olivia Smart, under-18s doubles – Aiden Tran and Blair Reid, under-12 singles – Aiden Tran.