Nurse Vicky Wright begins 2022 Winter Olympics preparations

Vicky Wright will head out for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in early Febuary (Pictures by Graeme Hart)

Larbert-based curler Wright, 28, was officially selected for Team GB’s five-strong women’s curling team after helping Eve Muirhead’s Scottish rink secure a qualifying spot in the Netherlands last month.

Wright, Muirhead, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff – all selected for the games alongside alternate Mili Smith – racked up five consecutive triumphs to bounce back from a slow start and follow up November’s European hegemony in Lillehammer.

The general surgical nurse, who works on a part-time basis to aid her sporting career is looking forward to her first trip of the new year, which will only add to a sensational 2021.

Team GB will be led by Skip Eve Muirhead, with Vicky Wright vice-skip

“It does not feel real at all. It's been an emotional rollercoaster with ups and downs and to finally be selected for the Olympic Team is a dream come true,” she said.

“The Winter Olympics are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and you’ve got to try and take every moment as it comes and really cherish it.

“Once you step on ice, your nerves seem to go a bit more as you’re in control. It’s almost worse watching,” she added.

Her colleagues in Ward B11 at FVRH have supported Wright throughout her journey, and she thanked everyone who had helped enable her to continue to work whilst advancing her sporting career.

She said: “I have amazing colleagues in Ward B11 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital who have supported me all the way and made my Olympic dream possible.

“Juggling work has been difficult and I am so lucky to be allowed to compete at the highest level whilst having a rewarding job.”

NHS Forth Valley Senior Staff Nurse, Lisa McCann, added: “The B11 family couldn't be more proud of Vicky and her achievement of qualifying for the Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing. Vicky has worked hard to achieve her dream and has impressed us all with her dedication towards her work and her curling training!